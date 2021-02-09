Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded to Outperform by JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JMP Securities currently has $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TDC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $48.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $757,577. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Teradata by 0.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Teradata by 2.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 35,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Teradata by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

