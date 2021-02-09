Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.06.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $129.09 on Friday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $143.40. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $8,416,638.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,990.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $95,627.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,156 shares of company stock worth $29,427,712 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after buying an additional 628,841 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,411,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,729,000 after purchasing an additional 138,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.