Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives $32.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Terex in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Terex by 6,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

TEX opened at $39.77 on Friday. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -662.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

