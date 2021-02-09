Terra Price Reaches $5.21 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 63.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Terra has a market cap of $2.51 billion and $937.59 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 177% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $5.21 or 0.00011229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 102.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 74.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 991,470,097 coins and its circulating supply is 481,935,661 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

