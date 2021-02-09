Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 125.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 37.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 264.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

