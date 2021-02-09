Territorial Bancorp Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Territorial Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Territorial Bancorp has a payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TBNK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

