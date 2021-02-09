The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $107.38 on Monday. The Allstate has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.73 and a 200-day moving average of $98.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

