The AZEK (AZEK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect The AZEK to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The AZEK has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.34 million. On average, analysts expect The AZEK to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The AZEK stock opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The AZEK has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 73.39.

In other The AZEK news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on The AZEK from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

