The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Carlyle Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Shares of CG opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -60.02 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $37.23.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,934,361 shares of company stock worth $82,298,114 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,302,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 93,289 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

