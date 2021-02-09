The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,210 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $32,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Shares of SCHW opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $62.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In related news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 28,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,383,363.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,751.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $922,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,537.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,368,896 shares of company stock valued at $69,134,218 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

