The Clorox Company Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Clorox in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Clorox’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CLX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

CLX stock opened at $190.00 on Monday. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,528 shares of company stock worth $94,686,881 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Clorox during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

