The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of The Clorox worth $47,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after acquiring an additional 698,235 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 33.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 585.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736,152 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 44.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 392,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120,832 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $378,315.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,855.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 468,528 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,881. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

