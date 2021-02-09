The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) a €95.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. VINCI SA (DG.PA) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.00 ($105.88).

DG opened at €86.86 ($102.19) on Friday. VINCI SA has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €79.69.

VINCI SA (DG.PA) Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

