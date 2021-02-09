The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Atos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Atos stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. 23,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,709. Atos has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

