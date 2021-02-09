The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Shares of DRVN opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

In other news, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 251,003 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,379.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kyle L. Marshall acquired 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,271.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.