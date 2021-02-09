The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 584,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $155,301,000 after buying an additional 105,912 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $280.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $301.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

