The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $432.82 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will post sales of $432.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $437.60 million and the lowest is $417.10 million. The Manitowoc reported sales of $463.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Manitowoc.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 247.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTW opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. The Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $514.93 million, a P/E ratio of -43.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

