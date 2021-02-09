The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 261,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 149,102 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 39,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 489,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 202,021 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,685. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

