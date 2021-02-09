The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,201 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 439.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 68,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 55,745 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 840,610 shares of company stock worth $111,482,506. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $129.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

