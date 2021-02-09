The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.6% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.27. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $190.64.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 867,207 shares of company stock worth $150,836,958 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.