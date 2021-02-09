The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $23.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.77.

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

