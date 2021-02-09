Theodore Blegen Sells 2,922 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $1,089,584.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,911,299.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Theodore Blegen sold 11,010 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,033,403.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total value of $761,862.19.

On Monday, December 21st, Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $491,365.36.

On Thursday, November 19th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total value of $439,589.40.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $10.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $379.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.87. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.25, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

