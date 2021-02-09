TheStreet Upgrades Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) to “B”

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

AOSL stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $877.52 million, a P/E ratio of 573.83 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,480,854.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $48,119.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,616 shares of company stock worth $4,805,990. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.