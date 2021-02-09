Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Shares Up 16.8%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)’s stock price shot up 16.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $29.21. 348,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 198,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

About Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX)

We are an insurance broker operating in China through our VIE, TRX ZJ, and its PRC subsidiaries. We distribute a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and (2) life insurance, such as individual and group life insurances.

