Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) announced a None dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23.

Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $230.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. Timberland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

