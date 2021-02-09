Toews Corp ADV Buys New Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV owned about 0.05% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $93,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 276.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.61. 1,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,786. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $28.69. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $29.74.

