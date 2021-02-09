Toews Corp ADV Purchases Shares of 25,000 Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 86,781 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 158,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 343,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 349.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 669,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,561. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02.

