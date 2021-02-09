TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $312,242.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,598.93 or 0.99616153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00031560 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00086240 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000201 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,956,034 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.