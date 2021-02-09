Tornado Cash Price Reaches $275.16 on Major Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $63.24 million and approximately $59.92 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded flat against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $275.16 or 0.00594599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00246338 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00077171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00068632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00092998 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00062691 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,814 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.