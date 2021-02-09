Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TIH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.10 per share for the quarter.

TIH stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$90.45. 21,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,224. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$52.36 and a 52-week high of C$94.86. The company has a market cap of C$7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$88.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$83.04.

In other Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.49, for a total transaction of C$26,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,040,875.45. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total value of C$452,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,335. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,521.

TIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$94.19.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

