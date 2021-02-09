Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report sales of $340.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $305.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million.

TSEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th.

TSEM traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 31,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 245,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 96,952 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 18.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

