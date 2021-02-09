Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,015 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,766% compared to the typical daily volume of 108 call options.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $278.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.79 and a 200-day moving average of $280.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.08.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,388,828,000 after buying an additional 806,284 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 100.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 420,801 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Moody’s by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,920,000 after buying an additional 413,430 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 207,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,256,000 after buying an additional 118,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Moody’s by 34.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,514,000 after purchasing an additional 117,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

