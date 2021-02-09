Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of TT opened at $148.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.70 and a 200 day moving average of $132.83. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $156.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,029 shares of company stock valued at $36,675,406. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TT. Stephens began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.