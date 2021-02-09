TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,321. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in TransAlta by 3.0% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.