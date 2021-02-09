TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $6.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $606.31. 6,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,409. The business’s 50 day moving average is $593.06 and its 200 day moving average is $533.99. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $660.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 7,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.76, for a total value of $4,183,646.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,540 shares of company stock worth $55,027,493. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.