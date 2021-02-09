Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TBIO. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 70.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. On average, analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

