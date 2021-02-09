Travala.com Price Tops $1.82 on Top Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $83.84 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com token can currently be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00003922 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Travala.com has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00182565 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00063332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00058715 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00061901 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00192890 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,013,318 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala.

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

