TravelNote Price Reaches $0.0038 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $8,090.74 and $3,946.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.50 or 0.00222590 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00067709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00061466 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00061945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00069725 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io.

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

