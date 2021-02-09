Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,094 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Illumina were worth $23,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $451.06 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $453.68. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 104.65, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $391.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus dropped their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total transaction of $891,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,817,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,137 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.