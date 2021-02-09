Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 470 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $27,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Global Payments by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in Global Payments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist cut their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.33.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $200.33 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.95. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

