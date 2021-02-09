Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 540 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $494.90 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.44 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $503.70 and its 200 day moving average is $552.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

