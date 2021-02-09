Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $20.19 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $20,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,492.32.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,083 shares of company stock valued at $69,777,062. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,504.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,432.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,308.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,553.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

