Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 711,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Visa were worth $155,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 240,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,132,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $206.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

