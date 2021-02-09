TreeHouse Foods (THS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of THS stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29.

In related news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,968 shares of company stock valued at $883,576. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

