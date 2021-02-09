TrueUSD Hits Market Cap of $383.04 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $383.04 million and approximately $135.47 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00059409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.60 or 0.01077026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00055167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.86 or 0.05574913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00025832 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00032047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00041649 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TUSD is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 383,172,962 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.