Truist Boosts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $160.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target increased by Truist from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.55.

Shares of PTON opened at $144.99 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,071.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.97 and a 200-day moving average of $112.49.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $767,555.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,655,898.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,405 shares of company stock valued at $89,595,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

