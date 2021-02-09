Truist Securiti Weighs in on Markel Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Markel in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $12.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $12.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Markel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $14.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $16.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $16.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $62.87 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MKL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,145.80.

MKL opened at $1,090.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,015.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,017.72. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth about $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth about $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

