Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,912 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $168,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,724. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXIM. Barclays lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.33. 1,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

