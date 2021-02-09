Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.03. 73,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,219,280. The company has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a PE ratio of -547.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

