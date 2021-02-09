Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after buying an additional 3,066,554 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after buying an additional 1,285,140 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,265,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,347,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,398,000 after buying an additional 590,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 39,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535,528. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $49.18.

